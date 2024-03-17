NSC vs 5-year FD: Which is a better tax saving investment option?

Choosing between NSC and tax-saving FDs can be tricky as both have advantages and limitations. NSC interest is reinvested and qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C, while FD interest is taxed as per income slab.

Choosing between National Savings Certificates (NSC) and 5-year tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) for tax-saving purposes can be tricky, as both offer advantages and limitations.

Here are the key points to consider:

Interest rate NSC: Currently offers 6.8% p.a. compounded annually.

Currently offers 6.8% p.a. compounded annually. FD: Rates vary depending on the bank, typically ranging from 6% to 8% p.a. with quarterly compounding. Important Note: While FD rates may appear higher initially, remember that:

* NSC interest is reinvested and qualifies for tax deduction under Section 80C, effectively increasing the overall return.

* FD interest is taxed as per your income slab, and TDS is deducted at 10% if it exceeds Rs. 40,000 (Rs. 50,000 for senior citizens) per year.Also Read: Income tax saving options: NSC vs ELSS mutual funds. Which is better for taxpayers?

Tax benefits Both NSC and tax-saving FDs offer tax deduction under Section 80C, up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh per year. Investment amount NSC: Minimum Rs. 100, no upper limit.

Minimum Rs. 100, no upper limit. FD: Minimum varies by bank, but the maximum for tax deduction is Rs. 1.5 lakh. Liquidity NSC: Locked-in for 5 years, with premature withdrawal penalties.

Locked-in for 5 years, with premature withdrawal penalties. FD: Typically locked-in for 5 years, with some banks offering premature withdrawal options but at a penalty. Risk Both are considered low-risk investments as they are backed by the government (NSC) or insured by DICGC (FDs up to Rs. 5 lakh). Consider that you invest Rs. 1 lakh in both NSC and FD (assuming 30% tax bracket):

NSC Interest earned after 5 years (compounded annually) = Rs. 39,455.56

Tax benefit under Section 80C = Rs. 1 lakh (This already accounts for the interest earned).

Effective post-tax return = Rs. 1 lakh + Rs. 39,455.56 = Rs. 1,39,455.56 FD (assuming 7% p.a. interest) Interest earned after 5 years (compounded quarterly) = Rs. 40,578.62

Tax on interest income (assuming no TDS deduction) = Rs. 12,173.58 (30% of Rs. 40,578.62)

Effective post-tax return = Rs. 1 lakh (investment) + Rs. 40,578.62 (interest) - Rs. 12,173.58 (tax) = Rs. 1,28,405.04 Based on this calculation, NSC offers a slightly higher effective post-tax return in this scenario.Also Read: National Savings Certificate: How to invest in NSC offline and online? Here's a step-by-step guide

However, it's crucial to consider other factors:

Senior citizens can get higher FD rates and avoid TDS, potentially making FDs more beneficial.

Liquidity needs: If you might need the money before 5 years, FDs with premature withdrawal options might be more suitable. In conclusion, both NSC and tax-saving FDs can be valuable tools for tax-saving and wealth creation. The "better" option depends on your individual circumstances:Also Read: SBI Fixed Deposits: Amrit Kalash and We-care available till 31st March 2024; should you invest?

Choose NSC for Slightly higher potential returns (especially for non-senior citizens).

Lower risk (backed by the government).

Long-term investment goals where you don't need the money before 5 years. Choose FD for Potentially higher interest rates (if you qualify for senior citizen benefits or find a bank with a very competitive rate).

More flexibility with some banks offering premature withdrawal options.

Shorter-term investment needs where you might need the money before 5 years (but be aware of penalties). Chakravarthy V is Co-founder and Executive Director at Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt. Ltd.

