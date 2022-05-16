NSE Academy collaborates with HDFC MF for financial awareness programme

NSE Academy collaborates with HDFC MF for financial awareness programme2 min read . 02:31 PM IST
- The course aims to reach a large number of students and give them access to basic financial knowledge so that they make wise financial decisions
NEW DELHI: NSE Academy Ltd (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has signed an agreement with HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) to launch a first-of-its-kind programme, ‘Invest-verse: An Introduction to the World of Investing’. The programme will be offered to college students across India.
As per NSE Academy, it is often seen that investing habits inculcated in the youth have a significant impact on investor’s wealth creation in the long run and consequently, the importance of financial awareness among youth cannot be emphasized enough.
“Against this backdrop, this collaboration is driven by the mission to equip college students with foundational knowledge of personal finance and investing," NSE Academy in a statement.
The initiative will help to reach the next wave of first-time investors through a nine-hour course, which will also be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. The programmes will be delivered through online and an application based training that will be co-certified by both the institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC AMC, said, “HDFC Mutual Fund believes that every individual should be empowered enough to be able to make their personal finance decisions from an early age. Through this course, we aim to reach a large number of students and give them access to basic financial knowledge so that they make wise financial decisions. This initiative is part of our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian. NSE Academy has been a pioneer in educating students and we are very excited to initiate the first of many such collaborations with them."
This initiative is expected to be rolled out May-June.
Abhilash Misra, chief executive officer, NAL, said, “NSE Academy has impacted more than 70 lakh lives with their various programs assisting school students, higher education learners, working professionals and executives. We are delighted to be associated with HDFC AMC in promoting this financial awareness initiative which will bring new ideas to help students develop this important life skill and also find meaningful and gainful employment in BFSI industry."