NSE: An agent to separate the wheat from chaff

The new exchange opened the doors for many who worked under big brokers. They could now be a member of the exchange and start their own business. In a way, NSE gave birth to a fresh ecosystem. The absence of opaque trades changed the fundamentals of trading systems, processes and costs. Many who had knowledge of the trade started investment consultancies. In the last three decades, India saw the rise of many brokerages and consultancies which communicated stock fundamentals to every nook and corner of the country. NSE was one of the first demutualized exchange in the world and the first in India. Before demutualization, exchanges were owned and operated by brokerages which resulted in conflict of interest. NSE segregated ownership, trading rights and management, eliminating conflict issues. The exchange offered membership for all, with basic eligibility criteria.