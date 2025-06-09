When homegrown capital outgrows foreign funds: Can India fund its own growth?
Summary
The rise of domestic institutional investors (DII) over foreign portfolio investors (FPI) represents a crucial turning point for India's economy, showcasing an increasing self-reliance in funding growth
In a historic reversal, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have overtaken foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in their shareholding of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—a shift that speaks volumes about India’s maturing capital markets.
