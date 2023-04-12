NSE launches India’s first Reits and InvITs Index

“Globally, Reits and InvITs have been a good way for investors to diversify their portfolio. But in India, the market is fairly new and still developing. If a mutual fund launches a fund tracking such an index, it could be a good option for investors to consider a diversified portfolio rather than bet on a single Reit or InvIT, but we will have to see what kind of the tax treatment such funds get," said Deepesh Raghaw, founder of PersonalFinancePlan.