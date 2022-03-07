NSE or BSE, which has better model to buy US stocks

This depends on the needs of each investor. In the NSE model, your money does not directly leave India’s shores and your trades happen in GIFT city. GIFT city is legally considered a separate jurisdiction but it is ultimately subject to India’s Constitution and Parliament. The receipts are issued against shares held in the US, but this, in a sense, happens at the back end. If you do not want to invest in products beyond the top US stocks, the NSE model may be sufficient for you.