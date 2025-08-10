For retail investors, unlisted shares may prove to be a dangerous gamble

Recent months have seen a rush for the unlisted shares of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) among retail investors, causing a more than fourfold surge in the number of such shareholders at India’s largest bourse.

The count has jumped from 33,896 as of 31 March 2024 to 146,208 as of 30 June this year. But it’s not just the NSE. Tata Capital, the Metropolitan Stock Exchange and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange are among the companies that have seen investor appetite for their unlisted shares grow.

However, investing in unlisted shares is not as straightforward as buying and selling listed stocks. The intermediaries include dealers working offline and online platforms. While investors hope to exit with large gains when such companies eventually list, the unlisted space is also fraught with risks. Here is a look at how investors can deal in unlisted shares.

How it works

To invest in unlisted shares, you must have a demat account to get the securities credited after the transfer. Platforms or dealers collect these stocks from a mix of shareholders—employees owning the company shares, early-stage investors looking for exit or, in some cases, from the promoters themselves.

The process starts with identifying a credible digital platform or an offline dealer. Once an investor selects a stock to buy, the dealer will ask for documents such as PAN, Aadhaar, client market list (CML) and a cancelled cheque of your bank account.

CML contains all the details of your demat account and can be procured from the broking platform that holds the account.

You then need to sign the deal confirmation letter (DCL) or an agreement with the dealer.

The investor then has to transfer funds to the platform of the dealer buying shares. Once the platform receives the shares in its demat account, those are transferred to the investor’s demat account.

To ensure there is no lag in this process, the platform will also add the investor’s demat account to the list of beneficiaries.

“Registering a new beneficiary and activation also takes 24 hours. So, initiating that process simultaneously reduces the lag time for the investors," said a dealer, requesting anonymity.

Pricing problem

While retail investors may expect to make a quick gain once the unlisted company launches its initial public offering (IPO) and gets listed, they need to be wary of several risks.

“The prices of unlisted shares may not always be a fair picture of the underlying valuation of the company. As the supply of unlisted shares is limited, irrational investor demand can easily move up the prices. Similarly, these prices can see a sudden collapse," said Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer of InCred Money. “However, this mismatch between the prices and underlying valuation is not unique to the unlisted market. It is quite common in the listed space as well."

Sidhoji Sawant, who is an insights provider on unlisted shares, said this market “operates in a price vacuum, where volatility thrives and transparency is scarce". “Without robust research and clear price discovery, investors are often left navigating blind."

Investors should also avoid dealers or platforms that require long lag times to settle the trade.

“Investors should opt for platforms that can settle the trade in a short frame of time. Prefer platforms or dealers that offer a settlement period of not more than T+3 or T+5," said the dealer quoted above.

If the intermediary needs longer to source the shares and credit to an investor’s account and prices change in the interim period, the original seller could back out.

“It is not uncommon for a seller to back out if the price of the unlisted share rises suddenly before the trade is finally settled," the dealer said.

Other risks and costs

“The other point to remember is that unlike listed companies, which are bound by regular disclosure requirements on exchanges, unlisted companies have no such requirements. So, for investors, there is no clarity on the fundamentals of the company, whether it is improving or deteriorating," Kuppa said.

The unlisted market is not regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), so it is important to pick a credible dealer or platform to avoid the risk of default by a broker. Since it’s not an exchange-settled trade, it is important that investors work with reputed names to mitigate counterparty risk.

As far as commissions are concerned, buyers may be charged hidden costs via markups. The platforms also charge commissions from sellers for providing liquidity to exit these shares.

Taxation

If the stock is sold after two years of holding, the capital gains are treated as long-term capital gains—taxed at 12.5%. If the unlisted shares are sold within two years, the appreciation in their price is treated as short-term capital gains, and the investors are taxed at their slab rate.

However, if the stock is sold after the company’s IPO, the tax treatment changes to that of a listed share. The holding period is still calculated from the original purchase, but long-term rates apply after a one-year holding period.

For less than a year, the short-term capital gains tax rate of 20% is applicable, as is the case for listed stocks.

Not for everyone

Experts advise retail investors avoid unlisted markets despite their increasing popularity in recent months. The lack of disclosures makes it difficult to keep track of an unlisted company’s performance. Making a quick return in an IPO is also not straightforward as there is a six-month lock-in after going public, which many retail investors may not be aware of.

“Unlisted shares do not have a mechanism to be valued appropriately and are also not regulated by Sebi. There have also been multiple instances where the IPO price has been significantly lower than the price of the unlisted securities," said Vishal Dhawan, founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

“Additionally, investors may not be aware of the risk of the delay in the company going public as well as the lock-ins post IPO," he said. “For retail investors with limited resources, assessing the fundamentals of an unlisted company can be a challenge. Investors are therefore better off investing in listed businesses where regulations and liquidity are superior."