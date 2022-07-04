NSE’s international exchange finds few takers for US stocks2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 11:32 PM IST
- Rival platforms of NSE IFSC, though, have been witnessing active trading in US and other overseas stocks
NSE International Exchange, or NSE IFSC Ltd, offers trading in 50 popular US stocks such as Apple, Amazon, and Tesla. Yet, investors don’t seem impressed—none of the scrips has witnessed active trading over the past few sessions, data from the company’s website showed.