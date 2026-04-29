With global energy dependency rapidly shifting from conventional sources to nuclear power, it is natural to fear a Chernobyl or Fukushima-like incident anywhere in the world today. Human exposure to nuclear risks is also rising through genetic research in agriculture, radiation use in healthcare, and the increasing possibility of nuclear conflict.
If nuclear disaster strikes, who pays? Inside India’s insurance blind spot
SummaryAs nuclear energy expands and liability laws evolve, individuals remain uncovered for nuclear exposure—leaving the government as the ultimate risk bearer.
With global energy dependency rapidly shifting from conventional sources to nuclear power, it is natural to fear a Chernobyl or Fukushima-like incident anywhere in the world today. Human exposure to nuclear risks is also rising through genetic research in agriculture, radiation use in healthcare, and the increasing possibility of nuclear conflict.
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