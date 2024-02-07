Income Tax: Number of crorepati ITR filers rose 2 times over the last 5 years
Minister of State (finance) Pankaj Chaudhry presented data in Rajya Sabha that showed that the number of individuals who submitted an e-return with income of more than ₹1 crore surged to over 2.16 lakh during AY24, showing a growth of 97 per cent.
The number of individual crorepati income tax return (ITR) filers has almost doubled in the last five years, data presented in Rajya Sabha showed. Interestingly, the number climbed during the tough Covid years also.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message