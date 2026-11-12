Nvidia Corporation stock falls 13% in five days amid Jensen Huang controversy: Which equity mutual funds are exposed?

Nvidia Corporation's stock has fallen 13.19% over the last five days amid the controversy surrounding its CEO Jensen Huang, raising concerns for Indian mutual fund investors whose schemes hold the US-based chipmaker's shares.

According to Yahoo Finance data, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $173.73, up 2.92%, on 11 November (at 4 PM EST). However, the stock is falling to around $161 in overnight trading, down 7.31%, following reports that Nvidia's board was preparing to meet to decide Huang's future. The stock has declined 24.23% in a month and 10.06% over the last 1-year.

According to Reuters, Nvidia's board was preparing to meet to consider removing Huang. The controversy involves his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, who has reportedly been linked to suspected Chinese intelligence activity, and a second alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

This development has implications for equity funds holding Nvidia shares, as a fall in the stock's price can affect their portfolio value and returns.

Which passive mutual funds hold Nvidia shares? Five passive funds have significant exposure to Nvidia through international indices such as the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and NYSE FANG+.

Mutual fund scheme Nvidia allocation (% of NAV) Aug 2026 shares Sep 2026 shares Oct 2026 shares Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF 13.08% 68,976 68,856 NA Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF 10.29% 2,04,396 2,08,838 NA Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF 8.02% 5,60,305 5,48,267 5,48,271 ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund 8.02% 1,44,792 1,42,465 1,42,917 Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund 7.56% 1,75,811 1,74,714 1,74,452 Source: Value Research. Data as of 31 October 2026; NA – Not available; September holdings are shown where October data is unavailable.

These ETFs and index funds follow a passive investment strategy and track their respective indices. Since Nvidia is a constituent of these indices, the schemes hold its shares in line with the index composition. Fund managers cannot independently decide to remove or increase Nvidia exposure without considering the index methodology.

The impact depends on the scheme's allocation to Nvidia. For instance, a 1% fall in Nvidia's share price could reduce the portfolio value of Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by approximately 0.13%, given its 13.08% exposure.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF marginally increased its Nvidia holding to 5,48,271 shares in October from 5,48,267 in September. In contrast, Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund reduced its holding to 1,74,452 shares in October.

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Which active mutual funds hold Nvidia shares?

Mutual fund scheme Nvidia allocation (% of NAV) Aug 2026 shares Sep 2026 shares Oct 2026 shares ABSL International Equity Fund 4.91% 8,500 7,700 8,600 Edelweiss Technology Fund 4.74% 19,871 19,871 19,871 DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund 1.44% 69,609 80,200 80,200 Axis Innovation Fund 1.36% 9,206 9,206 9,206 Franklin India Technology Fund 1.35% 10,000 10,000 NA DSP Value Fund 1.06% 10,777 10,777 NA ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund 0.66% 13,550 13,550 13,550 Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund 0.63% 53,052 53,052 53,052 Source: Value Research. Data as of 31 October 2026. NA – Not available; September holdings are shown where October data is unavailable.

Several actively managed mutual funds also have exposure to Nvidia. These include international equity funds, technology funds, and diversified equity schemes. Unlike passive funds, their fund managers have the flexibility to decide whether to continue holding Nvidia or sell it.

ABSL International Equity Fund increased its Nvidia holding to 8,600 shares in October from 7,700 in September, after reducing it from 8,500 in August. DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund increased its holding from 69,609 shares in August to 80,200 in September and maintained it in October.

Edelweiss Technology, Axis Innovation, ICICI Pru US Bluechip and Axis Large & Mid Cap funds kept their holdings unchanged across all three months.

A 1% decline in Nvidia's share price could translate into an approximately 0.0491% decline in the portfolio value of ABSL International Equity Fund, which has a 4.91% allocation to the stock.

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What is the Jensen Huang controversy? According to a Wall Street Journal report, the controversy intensified in late October and November 2026.