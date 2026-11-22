When the CEO of the world's most important chipmaker resigned within days after a scandal erupted, following a 13% fall in its shares in the preceding week, a large crowd on social media reflexively reached for the phrase ‘black swan’, holding up the episode as a perfect example. Nassim Taleb's black swan is an event that lies outside any reasonable expectation, carries an extreme impact, and is then explained away as obvious once it has happened. In my opinion, Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia satisfies the second and third conditions, but I doubt that it satisfies the first.
Nvidia's fall: when a white swan is mistaken for a black one
SummaryCalling an event a black swan is comfortable because it absolves everybody, including the analysts who praised the company and the investors who put too much of their savings in it. If nobody could have seen it coming, nobody is obliged to look, and nobody is to blame.
When the CEO of the world's most important chipmaker resigned within days after a scandal erupted, following a 13% fall in its shares in the preceding week, a large crowd on social media reflexively reached for the phrase ‘black swan’, holding up the episode as a perfect example. Nassim Taleb's black swan is an event that lies outside any reasonable expectation, carries an extreme impact, and is then explained away as obvious once it has happened. In my opinion, Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia satisfies the second and third conditions, but I doubt that it satisfies the first.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More