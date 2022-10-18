OAKS Asset Management opens public equities PMS for subscriptions1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 11:39 AM IST
The offer is aimed at sophisticated investors and focuses to invest in future transformational trends
India-based asset manager OAKS Asset Management is now entering public equities with a multicap PMS - The ABC Portfolio. It is aimed at sophisticated investors and focuses to invest in future transformational trends. The strategy has a target capacity of ₹15,000 crore, and the ticket size starts at ₹5 crore.