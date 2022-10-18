India-based asset manager OAKS Asset Management is now entering public equities with a multicap PMS - The ABC Portfolio. It is aimed at sophisticated investors and focuses to invest in future transformational trends. The strategy has a target capacity of ₹15,000 crore, and the ticket size starts at ₹5 crore.

OAKS Asset Management which operates in the mid-market private equity space since 2015, said Debashish Bose (MD - Public Markets) will spearhead the initiative, bringing 22 years of experience across global markets, cycles and investment styles.

Vivek Anand PS, founder & managing director, OAKS Asset Management, said, “As an Asset Management Company, we build differentiated investment products for sophisticated investors. Our first public markets PMS - the ABC Portfolio, under the leadership of Debashish Bose, is a significant milestone towards that end. It offers distinct diversification benefits to an investor’s equity allocation due to its absolute return orientation and approach based on macro trends.

Debashish Bose said, “ABC Portfolio stands for A = Absolute return orientation, B = Basic approach of investing in emerging trends via a C = Concentrated portfolio with around 15 names."

India is transforming from a low-income to a middle-income economy on the back of geopolitical, technological and social developments. The ABC Portfolio seeks to capture trends that are strongly benefiting from this transition.

The investment approach and portfolio composition is very different to existing offerings in the marketplace. "Our track record over the last 21 months clearly reflects this differentiated approach in its performance."