OAKS Asset Management opens public equities PMS for subscriptions

Vivek Anand PS, founder & managing director, OAKS Asset Management, said, “As an Asset Management Company, we build differentiated investment products for sophisticated investors. Our first public markets PMS - the ABC Portfolio, under the leadership of Debashish Bose, is a significant milestone towards that end. It offers distinct diversification benefits to an investor’s equity allocation due to its absolute return orientation and approach based on macro trends.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}