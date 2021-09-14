OCI cardholders can inherit land in India

If you have been residing in the UK for long, your residential status may already be of a non-resident for the purpose of taxation in India. Once you are an NRI, you can no longer maintain a resident bank account in India. As per RBI rules, you must redesignate your resident bank accounts as NRO accounts or NRE accounts. Perhaps you may choose to merge balances in various accounts and continue one single NRO account, which would make things easier for you in terms of maintaining and complying with various requirements related to reporting and taxes. You may also consider opening an NRE account to deposit foreign earnings in India.

