OCIs can transfer agricultural land by way of gift to an Indian citizen

We understand that in your case, the properties of the HUF are being used by karta along with other coparceners for their use. If you are deprived of your legitimate rights, then you can bring about a separation in the status of HUF by a clear declaration of your intention to separate yourself from the HUF. You, as a coparcener, may call upon other HUF members for its partition, which can happen either by a registered deed of a partition or by a decree of the court.