Have a home loan? Here's how to squeeze the most out of it.
Neil Borate , Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 01 Apr 2025, 01:47 PM IST
- Replacing a standard home loan with an overdraft loan and moving idle money to it from your savings account can result in huge savings, but only if you're financially savvy and willing to track the loan actively.
Jagadeesh Mohan, a former Phonepe executive, is working on a new business, one that revolves around overdraft (OD) home loans similar to SBI Maxgain. These are home loans that allow you to park surplus funds into the loan account at any point. The bank then charges you interest on the outstanding amount minus the surplus you have parked.
