Odisha: Bank, postal staff to deliver cash for elderly, differently-abled

BHUBANESWAR : Making the lives of elderly and differently-abled persons in Odisha easier during the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to allow banking and postal department employees to deliver cash at home. The elderly and differently-abled will get cash at their doorsteps by just making a call.

"Postal and bank employees are allowed to move to the premises of senior citizens and differently-abled persons to deliver cash, on phone calls during working hours, with strict adherence to safety measures," the state finance department said in an order.

"Postal and bank employees are allowed to move to the premises of senior citizens and differently-abled persons to deliver cash, on phone calls during working hours, with strict adherence to safety measures," the state finance department said in an order.

The state government has identified elderly persons as vulnerable and suggested that they remain indoors. The local administrations have also fixed park timings exclusively for them.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, while earlier engaging volunteers to help elderly persons buy groceries and medicines, had drawn the government's attention to the issue of withdrawal of cash from banks.

The Finance Department has also permitted financial institutions to operate with limited staff till August 31.

Public and private sector banks and insurance firms can operate with 50 per cent staff at bigger branches, it said.

Smaller branches with less than five employees can function with full staff strength with strict adherence to safety measures, the department said.

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha had crossed the 200-mark yesterday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207. The total number of people tested positive for the disease stood at 36,297 till last night data.