Odisha govt to clear pension dues of over 20 lakh beneficiaries by October — Here's all we know

The Odisha state government on Friday announced that it will clear pension dues of 20.33 lakh beneficiaries covered under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) by October, PTI reported.
In a written statement to the Odisha Assembly, state minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Nityananda Gond said that beneficiaries who have not received their old-age pension due to technical glitches will do so by next month, it added.
“The government is aware that, due to various technical glitches, some of these beneficiaries have not received their pension payments for the past five months,” Gond stated.
According to Gond's statement, the government is taking steps in coordination with the finance department, the central government, and the treasury to address the issue. “Steps are being taken to ensure that beneficiaries who have not received their pensions get the pending payments along with arrears by October,” he added.
Notably, the issue of non-payment of social security pensions to elderly beneficiaries for several months had earlier been raised by the opposition BJD and Congress.
The Odisha state government provides pension of ₹1,000 per month to senior citizens aged 60 to 79 under the IGNOAP scheme, and ₹3,500 per month to those aged 80 and older, it added.
Notably, earlier this month, PTI also reported that Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, told the Assembly that the state government is examining delays in pension and other retirement benefits for pensioners and is working on digitising the process.
Responding to a query raised by MLA Nuklutoshi on recurring delays in pension, gratuity, the General Provident Fund (GPF) / the National Pension Scheme (NPS), and other retirement benefits, CM Rio said.
As per the CM's statement, part of the problem is that retirees are unaware about compliance procedures and have inadequate guidance about what pension papers and documents to submit. He added that delays also occur when departments issue provisional release orders late, affecting the process of obtaining no-demand certificates. In some cases, departments compile pension papers and forward them in bulk to the Accountant General's office, instead of sending them individually, further delaying settlement.
According to Rio, the committee would examine the above-mentioned issues and other reasons and work towards digitisation the pension process in order to reduce procedural delays and errors.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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