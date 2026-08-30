Odisha govt employees: Salary may be deducted for unpaid alimony, maintenance; what order means for your money

Government employees in Odisha who fail to pay court-ordered alimony or maintenance to their estranged wives or children could now see the amount deducted directly from their monthly salaries.
The Odisha government on Sunday issued an order directing departments to enforce court-mandated maintenance payments by making deductions from the salaries of employees who default on their obligations, TOI reported.
The move is aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries receive financial support on time and that court orders are implemented without prolonged delays.
Once the concerned department receives a court order directing an employee to pay maintenance or alimony, the departmental Drawing and Disbursement Officer (DDO) will deduct the specified amount from the employee's salary bill.
The deducted amount will then be transferred electronically to the bank account of the estranged wife or children concerned.
The Odisha government has also directed that such cases be integrated into the state's centralised Human Resource Management System (HRMS) to enable automated compliance and reduce delays.
This means the employee's financial obligation, once covered by a court order, can directly affect the amount of salary available to them each month.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the decision followed complaints from women who said they were not receiving maintenance or alimony despite court orders.
The CMO said it receives around two to three such complaints during the chief minister's grievance hearings on average, involving male government employees who allegedly failed to provide maintenance even after divorce.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said government employees should not ignore court orders while continuing to receive salaries from the state.
The order applies only to government employees, according to the information provided by the government.
For an affected government employee, the most immediate impact will be on monthly disposable income.
Instead of the employee separately transferring the court-ordered amount to the beneficiary, the specified sum will be deducted from the salary and transferred by the department.
The mechanism could also reduce the possibility of accumulated unpaid maintenance becoming a larger financial liability, as payments would be made through the salary system once the relevant court order is received.
The government said the HRMS integration is intended to ensure compliance and eliminate delays.
The order reinforces that court-ordered maintenance or alimony is a financial obligation that cannot simply be ignored.
Employees subject to such orders will need to account for the mandated payment when planning their monthly finances, since the amount will be deducted from their salary once the department receives the relevant court order.
The government said it would also track such cases based on complaints received from beneficiaries.
Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer. <br><br> A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.
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