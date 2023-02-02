Of a new tax regime and fiscal prudence

The government has proposed an increase in the rate of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on certain foreign remittances. Currently, the rate of TCS for foreign remittances for education is 0.5% and for medical treatment, the rate is 5% for remittances in excess of ₹7 lakh. There is no change in these rates. However, for foreign remittances for all other purposes under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and purchase of overseas tour package, it is proposed to increase the rate of TCS from 5% to 20% without any threshold limit for TCS to kick in. This amendment is proposed to take effect from 1 July 2023.