Of Daniel Kahneman and why investors need the skill of delayed gratification
Daniel Kahneman, who died on 27 March, was best known for debunking the notion of ‘homo economicus’. Kahneman drew on cognitive psychology to understand how people make economic decisions. Kahneman’s work shed light on why it is so challenging to save and invest for the long term, why, despite the mandatorily displayed warnings, that 9 out of 10 traders lose money in the future and option segment, and scores of individuals, especially the younger generation, are drawn to derivative trading. Kahneman attributed this phenomenon to people’s struggle with decisions involving delayed gratification. He introduced the concept of ‘temporal discounting’, wherein future rewards are undervalued in favour of immediate satisfaction, leading to suboptimal financial choices and unhealthy behaviours.