Of Daniel Kahneman and why investors need the skill of delayed gratification

In periods of economic upswing, people become more confident and optimistic about the future economic conditions and about their own financial situation. Their time preference shifts from low to high. As a consequence, they are more inclined to splurge than save and invest. The young generation with YOLO (you-only-live-once) and FOMO (fear-of-missing-out) mindset, seem to interpret the age-old wisdom of living in the present differently. For them, living in present means present time orientation and instant gratification. There has been a lot of debate and concerns on the widening gap between the have and have-nots. There is a third category that lies within the realm of the haves and the have-nots: the have-not-paid-for-what-they-have. People are saving less and spending more even if they need to borrow the money. The proverb ‘Better to go to bed hungry than to wake up in debt’ has become outdated. The biggest threat to long-term wealth creation is not the market volatility but the attitude of instant gratification. There is an opportunity cost of instant gratification. Every rupee spent on a non-essential current pleasure is a rupee not invested for the potential future wealth. Living in the present does not mean that people should not plan or work for future.