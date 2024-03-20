Money
Of portfolio and probability: Is it possible to invest without any regret?
Summary
- Investing is probabilistic. It means that there is never a 100% guarantee of something happening.
This is a tale of two unnamed businesses. These are two very popular stocks. Both are strong players in a very hot sector right now. One business sees gross margin growth, while the other business sees gross margin decline over 10 years.
