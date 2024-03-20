Of portfolio and probability: Is it possible to invest without any regret?

Here is what we can do to avoid emotional torture. A plan is only as good as its inputs. We must educate ourselves. Put us in the shoes of that investor 10 years ago, facing two strong businesses out of an ocean of choices. Would we have the imagination to predict those business outcomes? Would we have the ability to hold on to these businesses during the times when the stock fell or went nowhere? What should we expect as a reasonable return? Would we sell when we have made a boatload of money after 8 years of holding? We would have made good money but without a plan in place, we would sell at the previous all-time high price and miss the future up-move. How much of our portfolio would we allocate to those two stocks? During this period, would we have a lot of equity or a lot of debt? So many choices to make and plan for.