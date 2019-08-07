The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 35 basis points, but will loans be cheaper hereon? So far, despite considerable reduction in key policy rates in 2019, that has not been the case. Mint delves into the details to tell you if better tidings are on the way.

What are the highlights of RBI’s policy?

The government and the Reserve Bank of India are concerned over the falling growth rate. RBI has revised the forecast for India’s 2019-20 GDP growth from 7% to 6.9%, while maintaining its inflation forecast at 3.1% for the current quarter. It is clearly hinting at lowering interest rates in future as well. RBI has injected liquidity into the system, which means the supply side is being taken care of. It has also made it easier for banks to lend to non-banks. RBI has also cut the risk weight of consumer loans to 100% from 125%. This should improve liquidity and help the confidence of both lenders and buyers.

What’s in it for the end consumer?

Wednesday’s 35-basis point rate cut by the Reserve Bank is its fourth consecutive action to bringing the repo rate—the key interest rate at which it lends to banks—down by 110 bps since February. This may translate into lower borrowing costs for consumers to buy a home or a car. According to the central bank, there is abundant cash in the system. The liquidity crunch in the economy had been a key reason behind banks and other lenders not lowering their interest rates, despite the RBI’s rate cuts so far this year. It is clear that the central bank is in constant touch with banks to reduce lending rates.

How soon can you expect lower interest rates?

Immediately after the central bank’s announcement, State Bank of India cut its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate by 15bps. Other lenders should be following suit soon.

Why have consumers not benefited so far?

Passing on rate cuts (transmission) has been slower than what it should be for some quarters now. Banks’ borrowing costs have not been coming down. Their bad loans remain high, and recovery process is lethargic. PSBs, despite recapitalization, are lending mostly to state-run companies, fearful of government agencies investigating them for any loan going bad. Yes, investigations are generally conducted when large loans go bad, but banks are now wary of doing anything that may bring them under the lens.

How can you get loans with low interest?

If you are an existing borrower, first find out if your bank is still charging you as per its base rate. If yes, get it changed to MCLR. It’s a competitive world and, even as banks are going slow in extending loans, they all want a good consumer. The key is being armed with right information, which includes finding out lending rates of two to three banks. If you have a past relationship with your bank, getting softer rates is easier. Though rates are market-determined, it is wise to approach at least one large state-run bank.