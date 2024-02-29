Of tax-saving investments: here’s how to pick the right ELSS fund
- ELSS have gained popularity for their dual benefit of tax savings and potential wealth creation through equity investments.
Tax-saving investments are an essential part of financial planning, and equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) have gained popularity for their dual benefit of tax savings and potential wealth creation through equity investments. However, picking the right ELSS fund is not that straightforward, given wide range of options available, across different fund houses.