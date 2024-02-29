Of tax-saving investments: here’s how to pick the right ELSS fund

ELSS versus other tax-saving avenues

ELSS is a pure equity product. So, it is bound to go through volatile phases. Risk-averse investors might prefer the stability of Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi scheme, National Savings certificate, etc. If the Section 80C limit ( ₹1.5 lakh) of the investor is filled up by avenues like the ones mentioned above or other avenues like insurance schemes, home loan principal payments, etc, then the investor need not invest in ELSS schemes. The tax treatment on the returns of ELSS funds are the same as other equity funds, so there is no incremental tax-benefit on its returns.