Of US fractional investing and the lesson for India3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:34 PM IST
The concept of fractional shares is missing in an absolute form in Indian markets though it is supported in some form through mutual fund and ETF investing.
Fractional share investing is a recent fintech innovation. Its influence was seen during the pandemic, when an influx of new investors was seen in certain international jurisdictions. In India, the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) had in 2022 authorized the dealing of fractional shares under its regulated sandbox system; which enabled retail investors to buy and sell US equities within the limits set by Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). The concept of fractional shares is missing in an absolute form in Indian markets though it is supported in some form through mutual fund and ETF investing.