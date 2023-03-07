Of wills and trusts: Why women need to have their own succession plan

Most women do not undertake any form of succession planning, and even fewer understand the importance of this. This is due to lack of awareness, and because they usually tend to look to their husbands or other family members to deal with their assets. This needs to change, especially at a time when women are becoming wealth creators in their own right and are increasingly running large businesses. Many women today are also running and inheriting valuable portions of their family business.

