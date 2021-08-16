Offshore India funds, ETFs see outflows for 13th straight quarter

“A positive indicator has been net inflows for the India-focused offshore ETF segment for the third quarter in a row. During the quarter, the segment received a net inflow if $153 million, which was lower than the net inflow of $767 million it received during the quarter ended March 2021 and $882 million during the December 2020 quarter," Morningstar India said in a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}