The price of crude oil fell to $14.47 per barrel - a 21-year low - on 19 April. The next day, it briefly turned negative because of a glut in the global energy market and a paucity of storage capacity in the US. The collapse in oil prices can be attributed to a slump in demand, hammered by pandemic induced lockdowns across major economies.

Some investors may want to take advantage of these historic low prices by investing in thematic or sector funds focusing on energy. We explain the details and limitations of such a strategy.

A handful of sector and thematic funds focus on energy with no scheme focusing exclusively on oil and gas. Within these few funds, there are substantial allocations to non-oil companies such as coal or power companies, renewable energy companies and downstream oil players who do not directly benefit from an oil price recovery.

For instance, DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund invests in a range of energy stocks including Reliance Industries, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc and HPCL. It also currently has 10.42% of its corpus in Blackrock Global Funds - Sustainable Energy Fund, a Luxembourg domiciled fund that invests in sustainable energy companies including wind and solar energy players. DSP World Energy Fund another thematic energy fund invests 57% of its assets in Blackrock Global Funds - World Energy Funds which is focused largely on oil and gas majors. Another 40% is deployed in the Blackrock Sustainable Energy Fund mentioned above. Both funds have suffered heavily from the rout in energy market. The former has a five year CAGR of 4.46% and the latter has a CAGR of -6.11%.

For those investors who want a largely domestic approach towards energy, the CPSE ETF is heavily skewed towards companies like ONGC (21.15%), Coal India (19.58%) and Power Grid Corporation (19.09%). This ETF, launched in 2014 has also done poorly with a return since inception of -1.98%.

Experts have come out strongly against any move to invest in energy thematic funds. "We don't advise people to get into sector funds or thematic funds because that involves timing the market. There are far too many uncertainties involved," said Nithin Sasikumar, co-founder Investography. Sasikumar also noted that sector funds are not the most efficient way of gaining from an oil price recovery, “Sector funds would have upstream and downstream oil companies and companies in the coal sector or power distribution," he added, pointing out that they are an inefficient tracker of oil prices. Investors should note that 12.44% of the Nifty is exposed to the Oil and Gas sector and hence even a diversified equity fund will give you some exposure to the oil price.

For individuals who can invest through an international broking account, there are ETFs tracking oil. You can read more about international investing for Indians here (https://bit.ly/2XRqyJp).

Viram Shah, chief executive, Vested, a US SEC registered financial advisor warned against US-based ETFs which track the price of oil through investing in futures contracts (such as USO or United States Oil Fund). According to Shah, these ETFs face costs due to rolling over from one futures contract to another which makes them inefficient for long term investments. They also do not track the price of oil very well. Instead he suggested iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) and iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) which invest in the stocks of companies in the oil and gas sector.

Investors should also stay away from sector or thematic funds pursuing commodities due to the concentrated portfolios and high risk they entail.