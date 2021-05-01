Old income tax regime vs New: Which one you should opt for?

First let us take case of a salaried person. Since majority of salaried either claim benefit of HRA for rent paid or in all probability would have bought a house with home loan. Presuming he has bought a house with home loan, he has to forgo home loan benefits for interest as well as principal repayment for 3.50 lakh taken together comprised of 1.50 lakh under Section 80C for principal prepayment and Rs. 2 lakh for home loan interest for self-occupied house property. After taking into account the fact that he also will have to forgo standard deduction of Rs. 50,000/-, he will have to forgo to deduction of Rs. 4,00,000/- resulting in tax impact of Rs. 80,000 if he is in 20% tax slab having income between ₹5 lakh to 10 lakh. The net tax benefit forgone is higher than the tax liability of Rs. 62,500 under new scheme. For those in 30% tax slab the tax effect of the benefit forgone @ 30% would be 1.20 lakh against the tax saving of Rs. 37,500 accruing by opting for new regime.