Are you a State Bank of India (SBI) customer? Have you still not changed your SBI magnetic stripes ATM cards to the more secured chip ones. Well the bank has given you another chance to update the same. SBI has asked its customers to update their magnetic stripes ATM-cum-debit cards to the ones with EMV chips before 31 December 2019. "Apply now to change your Magnetic Stripe Debit Cards to the more secure EMV Chip and PIN based SBI Debit card at your home branch by 31st December, 2019. Safeguard yourself with guaranteed authenticity, greater security for online payments and added security against fraud," SBI tweeted.

As per RBI guidelines, SBI has replaced all Magnetic Stripe Cards of its customers with EMV Chip and PIN based cards.

"Dear Customer, Magstripe card replacement is free of cost, available online or at your home branch. You can apply for the card at the branch and request a refund at the branch along with proof if the charges are levied," SBI tweet further read.

You can also apply for the more secured chip-based card online through Internet Banking. Before applying, please ensure that your current address is updated in your account as the card is sent to the registered address only. Mobile number is mandatory for requesting the card online

-Login to SBI website

-From e-Services in the top nav, select ATM Card Services.

-Now click on Request ATM/Debit card.

-Please choose your option to validate. Now click on Using One Time PAssword (OTP).

-Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile.

-Now, select the account. Fill details like Name on the card and type of the card.

-Click on the terms and conditions and then select 'Submit'.

-After submitting, a message will flash on your screen saying ' You will receive your debit card withing 7-8 working days at your registered address.



