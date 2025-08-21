Old settled loans haunting your credit report? Here’s how to fix them

Settled personal loans wrongly marked on credit reports can continue to drag and bring down an individual's credit score. Such wrong entries on loans can complicate future borrowing. Fortunately for proactive and well-aware borrowers, there are clear steps to remove such marks. This helps in restoring your credit profile and its creditworthiness. It also assists in opening up better financial opportunities.

Understanding settled loans on credit reports A ‘settled’ loan status simply means that the loan was closed after paying less than the full amount owed. Now, this clears the debt, still it negatively impacts the borrower's credit score. As lending institutions see it as an incomplete repayment.

It is important to keep in mind that such marks can remain on credit reports for years. They have the potential to negatively influence new loan approvals and interest rates. That is why one should be very careful while planning for repayment of loans and credit card bills.

Steps to fix your credit report and remove settled loan marks To diligently fix your credit report, you should follow the given steps:

There are several credit bureaus in the nation, such as CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Experian, and Equifax. Focus on obtaining your latest credit report from your respective credit bureau. Review it carefully for accounts marked as settled or incorrect entries. Contact the lending institution that reported the settled status. Discuss clearing any outstanding balance. Open communication is key here. Request them to update your loan status to "closed" upon full payment. Arrange full payment of any remaining dues after methodical planning. If funds are tight, consider loan options such as personal loans or fixed deposit loans to clear balances quickly. In case of persistent doubts, discuss with a certified financial advisor. Secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the lending institution after the completion of repayment. This document certifies that all dues are cleared and is crucial for credit report updates. Submit the NOC and dispute any errors or mistakes with the credit bureau online for rectification. The bureau generally takes up to 30 days to verify and resolve such disputes. Recent improvements in credit reporting make fixes faster Due to the consistent efforts of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), credit information companies now update credit data every 15 days instead of monthly. This is after the regulator came out with new guidelines at the beginning of the year.

Also Read | How does withdrawing cash from your credit card affect your credit score?

This ensures that corrections such as personal loan repayments, credit card payments, and status updates reflect faster, thus reducing waiting time for the credit report fixes. Regularly checking one’s credit report and promptly addressing past-due loans can help in rebuilding your credit score and financial stability.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.