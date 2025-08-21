Old settled loans haunting your credit report? Here’s how to fix them

Settled personal loans wrongly marked on credit reports can continue to drag and bring down an individual's credit score. Such wrong entries on loans can complicate future borrowing. Fortunately for proactive and well-aware borrowers, there are clear steps to remove such marks. This helps in restoring your credit profile and its creditworthiness. It also assists in opening up better financial opportunities.
A ‘settled’ loan status simply means that the loan was closed after paying less than the full amount owed. Now, this clears the debt, still it negatively impacts the borrower's credit score. As lending institutions see it as an incomplete repayment.
It is important to keep in mind that such marks can remain on credit reports for years. They have the potential to negatively influence new loan approvals and interest rates. That is why one should be very careful while planning for repayment of loans and credit card bills.
To diligently fix your credit report, you should follow the given steps:
Due to the consistent efforts of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), credit information companies now update credit data every 15 days instead of monthly. This is after the regulator came out with new guidelines at the beginning of the year.
This ensures that corrections such as personal loan repayments, credit card payments, and status updates reflect faster, thus reducing waiting time for the credit report fixes. Regularly checking one’s credit report and promptly addressing past-due loans can help in rebuilding your credit score and financial stability.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.