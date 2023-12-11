Old tax regime continues to be favoured by 63% of taxpayers, says survey
In a recent survey, 63% of taxpayers clung to the old tax regime in India, while 74% of women showed more financial awareness than men by calculating their taxes under both regimes.
A recent survey conducted by Policybazaar reveals that despite the introduction of the new tax regime in India, the old tax regime continues to be favoured by 63% of taxpayers, while 37% opt for the new regime.
