Old tax regime vs new tax regime: Do I-T Act changes in April have an impact? Check which is better for you

Old tax regime vs new tax regime: The new financial year FY26-27 is set to begin from 1 April (tomorrow), and there may be some confusion over whether changes to the Income-Tax Act and updates to deductions under the old tax regime will impact your income tax returns this year.

Mint deconstructs the key points to be considered before choosing the new or old income tax regimes for taxpayers.

Will changes to I-T Act impact ITR this year? No, these changes will not impact tax filings for FY26 (AY25) but will come into effect when filing income tax returns (ITR) next year, in June 2027 for FY27 (AY26).

Notably, Budget 2026 extended ITR due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August, while deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains 31 July of the relevant tax year; and due date for tax audit also stays unchanged on 31 October.

Further, there are no changes in the income tax slabs for FY26-27.

What are the current income tax slabs?

Income tax slabs under old regime Income amount Tax rate Up to ₹ 2.5 lakh 0% Up to ₹ 5 lakh 5% Up to ₹ 10 lakh 20% Above ₹ 10 lakh 30%

Income tax slabs under new regime Income amount Tax rate Up to ₹ 4 lakh 0% Up to ₹ 8 lakh 5% Up to ₹ 12 lakh 10% Up to ₹ 16 lakh 15% Up to ₹ 20 lakh 20% Up to ₹ 24 lakh 25% Above ₹ 24 lakh 30%

Is salary up to ₹ 12.75 lakh tax-free under new tax regime? Yes, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025, there is no income tax for salary up to ₹12 lakh (effectively ₹12.75 lakh including standard deduction and rebate) this FY26 under the new tax regime.

In the new tax regime, standard deduction offered is ₹75,000, with total rebate under Section 87A at ₹60,000. This effectively removes tax liability for income up to ₹12.75 lakh by cancelling out the estimated tax you would otherwise have to pay.

Notably, new tax regime is the default regime, and you must choose and switch to the old tax regime if you prefer it.

Which income tax regime is better: Old or New? Both tax regimes have use cases, and your choice depends on your financial plan and the kind of investments you make. For instance, if you fall under the high tax bracket and are entitled to fewer tax deductions, the new tax regime makes more sense. There is also the matter of reduced paperwork requirement under new regime.

Conversely, standard deduction under the old tax regime is ₹50,000 (rebate is ₹12,500) and it has a number of other deductions which are allowed that are restricted for new regime. Thus, when you have invested in a large number of tax-saving instruments such as public provident fund (PPF), equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and are entitled to house rent allowance (HRA), the old tax regime may be more suitable.

Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, told Mint that minimum threshold of deductions at which it is rational for taxpayers to opt for the old tax regime is ₹4 lakh.

What changes will salaried taxpayers have from FY27? These are some of the tweaks coming into effect from 1 April for next year (June 2027 filing):

No taxes for corporate meal cards that cost ₹ 200 or less per meal, under the Old Tax regime, up from previous ₹ 50 per meal. So, if a company offers covers costs of two meals that works out to over ₹ 1 lakh per annum tax free.

200 or less per meal, under the Old Tax regime, up from previous 50 per meal. So, if a company offers covers costs of two meals that works out to over 1 lakh per annum tax free. A similar increase has been made corporate gift cards, gift certificates or coupons, which will be tax free up to ₹ 15,000 annually under the Old Tax regime.

15,000 annually under the Old Tax regime. Corporate loans with no interest or interest rates below the market rate will be taxed, based on the difference between the State Bank of India (SBI) lending rate and the actual rate charged, subject to certain exceptions. However, loans less than ₹ 2 lakh and those taken for medical emergencies remain tax-free.