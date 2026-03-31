Old tax regime vs new tax regime: Do I-T Act changes in April have an impact? Check which is better for you

In Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no income tax for salaries up to 12 lakh under the new tax regime. Taxpayers must choose between new and old regimes based on their financial situation.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated31 Mar 2026, 07:54 PM IST
In Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no income tax for salaries up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh under the new tax regime. Taxpayers should ensure that all deductions are properly accounted for and must check the same with the employer, say experts.
In Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no income tax for salaries up to ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime. Taxpayers should ensure that all deductions are properly accounted for and must check the same with the employer, say experts.(File Image)

Old tax regime vs new tax regime: The new financial year FY26-27 is set to begin from 1 April (tomorrow), and there may be some confusion over whether changes to the Income-Tax Act and updates to deductions under the old tax regime will impact your income tax returns this year.

Mint deconstructs the key points to be considered before choosing the new or old income tax regimes for taxpayers.

Will changes to I-T Act impact ITR this year?

No, these changes will not impact tax filings for FY26 (AY25) but will come into effect when filing income tax returns (ITR) next year, in June 2027 for FY27 (AY26).

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Notably, Budget 2026 extended ITR due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August, while deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains 31 July of the relevant tax year; and due date for tax audit also stays unchanged on 31 October.

Further, there are no changes in the income tax slabs for FY26-27.

What are the current income tax slabs?

Income tax slabs under old regime
Income amountTax rate
Up to 2.5 lakh0%
Up to 5 lakh5%
Up to 10 lakh20%
Above 10 lakh30%
Income tax slabs under new regime
Income amountTax rate
Up to 4 lakh0%
Up to 8 lakh5%
Up to 12 lakh10%
Up to 16 lakh15%
Up to 20 lakh20%
Up to 24 lakh25%
Above 24 lakh30%

Is salary up to 12.75 lakh tax-free under new tax regime?

Yes, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025, there is no income tax for salary up to 12 lakh (effectively 12.75 lakh including standard deduction and rebate) this FY26 under the new tax regime.

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In the new tax regime, standard deduction offered is 75,000, with total rebate under Section 87A at 60,000. This effectively removes tax liability for income up to 12.75 lakh by cancelling out the estimated tax you would otherwise have to pay.

Notably, new tax regime is the default regime, and you must choose and switch to the old tax regime if you prefer it.

Which income tax regime is better: Old or New?

Both tax regimes have use cases, and your choice depends on your financial plan and the kind of investments you make. For instance, if you fall under the high tax bracket and are entitled to fewer tax deductions, the new tax regime makes more sense. There is also the matter of reduced paperwork requirement under new regime.

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Conversely, standard deduction under the old tax regime is 50,000 (rebate is 12,500) and it has a number of other deductions which are allowed that are restricted for new regime. Thus, when you have invested in a large number of tax-saving instruments such as public provident fund (PPF), equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and are entitled to house rent allowance (HRA), the old tax regime may be more suitable.

Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, told Mint that minimum threshold of deductions at which it is rational for taxpayers to opt for the old tax regime is 4 lakh.

What changes will salaried taxpayers have from FY27?

These are some of the tweaks coming into effect from 1 April for next year (June 2027 filing):

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  • No taxes for corporate meal cards that cost 200 or less per meal, under the Old Tax regime, up from previous 50 per meal. So, if a company offers covers costs of two meals that works out to over 1 lakh per annum tax free.
  • A similar increase has been made corporate gift cards, gift certificates or coupons, which will be tax free up to 15,000 annually under the Old Tax regime.
  • Corporate loans with no interest or interest rates below the market rate will be taxed, based on the difference between the State Bank of India (SBI) lending rate and the actual rate charged, subject to certain exceptions. However, loans less than 2 lakh and those taken for medical emergencies remain tax-free.

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  • For vehicles assigned by employer for work and personal use, tax of 8,000/month will be applicable on cars with engines up to 1.6 litre; and 10,000/month for bigger vehicles. This is under the Old and New Tax regimes.
  • Four new cities added to list of metros allowed to claim 50% House and Rental Allowance (HRA) exemption under the Old Tax regime. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune have been added to the list which includes Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.
  • Exemption for children's education allowance has increased from 100/month to 3,000/month, per child under Old Tax regime.
  • Further, the hostel expenditure allowance under Old Tax regime has also been increased from 300/month to 9,000/month, per child.
  • Exemption for the allowance granted to employees working in any transport system has been enhanced from 10,000/month or 70% of the allowance, whichever is lower, to 25,000/month or 70% of the allowance, whichever is lower.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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