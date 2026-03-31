Old tax regime vs new tax regime: Do I-T Act changes in April have an impact? Check which is better for you

Old tax regime vs new tax regime: The new financial year FY26-27 is set to begin from 1 April (tomorrow), and there may be some confusion over whether changes to the Income-Tax Act and updates to deductions under the old tax regime will impact your income tax returns this year.
Mint deconstructs the key points to be considered before choosing the new or old income tax regimes for taxpayers.
No, these changes will not impact tax filings for FY26 (AY25) but will come into effect when filing income tax returns (ITR) next year, in June 2027 for FY27 (AY26).
Notably, Budget 2026 extended ITR due date for ITR-3 and ITR-4 for non-audit taxpayers to 31 August, while deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 remains 31 July of the relevant tax year; and due date for tax audit also stays unchanged on 31 October.
Further, there are no changes in the income tax slabs for FY26-27.
|Income tax slabs under old regime
|Income amount
|Tax rate
|Up to ₹2.5 lakh
|0%
|Up to ₹5 lakh
|5%
|Up to ₹10 lakh
|20%
|Above ₹10 lakh
|30%
|Income tax slabs under new regime
|Income amount
|Tax rate
|Up to ₹4 lakh
|0%
|Up to ₹8 lakh
|5%
|Up to ₹12 lakh
|10%
|Up to ₹16 lakh
|15%
|Up to ₹20 lakh
|20%
|Up to ₹24 lakh
|25%
|Above ₹24 lakh
|30%
Yes, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025, there is no income tax for salary up to ₹12 lakh (effectively ₹12.75 lakh including standard deduction and rebate) this FY26 under the new tax regime.
In the new tax regime, standard deduction offered is ₹75,000, with total rebate under Section 87A at ₹60,000. This effectively removes tax liability for income up to ₹12.75 lakh by cancelling out the estimated tax you would otherwise have to pay.
Notably, new tax regime is the default regime, and you must choose and switch to the old tax regime if you prefer it.
Both tax regimes have use cases, and your choice depends on your financial plan and the kind of investments you make. For instance, if you fall under the high tax bracket and are entitled to fewer tax deductions, the new tax regime makes more sense. There is also the matter of reduced paperwork requirement under new regime.
Conversely, standard deduction under the old tax regime is ₹50,000 (rebate is ₹12,500) and it has a number of other deductions which are allowed that are restricted for new regime. Thus, when you have invested in a large number of tax-saving instruments such as public provident fund (PPF), equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and are entitled to house rent allowance (HRA), the old tax regime may be more suitable.
Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, told Mint that minimum threshold of deductions at which it is rational for taxpayers to opt for the old tax regime is ₹4 lakh.
These are some of the tweaks coming into effect from 1 April for next year (June 2027 filing):
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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