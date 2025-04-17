Old tax regime vs New tax regime: Which one to pick as the new financial year kicks in. Check details

As the financial year 2025-26 begins, taxpayers must choose between the two income tax regimes when they file their income tax returns (ITR)—the deadline is July 31.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published17 Apr 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Taxpayers are not entitled to claim income tax deductions given under various provisions such as those given under section 80C, 80D and 80DD, among others
Taxpayers are not entitled to claim income tax deductions given under various provisions such as those given under section 80C, 80D and 80DD, among others

The new financial year FY26 has kicked off, and taxpayers are meant to file their income tax returns under one of the two regimes. Mint deconstructs the key points to be considered before choosing the new or old income tax regimes.

For the unversed, the new income tax regime offers concessional tax rates in exchange for non-entitlement of most income tax deductions, such as section 80C, 80D and 80DD, among others.

Which income tax regime is better?

Both tax regimes have their pros and cons. Which one you choose is a function of your profile and the investments you make. For instance, if you fall under the high tax bracket and are entitled to fewer tax deductions, the new tax regime makes more sense. 

Conversely, when you have invested in a large number of tax-saving instruments such as PPF, ELSS, and KVP and are entitled to HRA, the old tax regime may be more suitable.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced that income upto 12 lakh will not be taxable? Can I claim rebate this time?

No, the new changes announced on February 1, 2025, such as no income tax for income up to 12 lakh will be effective from April 1, 2025. For FY 2025-26, you will file your return in 2026. This time, those provisions announced in Budget 2024 will be applicable. 

For the slab rates under both the regimes, you can read this Livemint article.      

Is there any difference in standard deduction under both the regimes?

Yes, the standard deduction under the old tax regime is 50,000, whereas, in the new tax regime, it is 75,000.  

Should you opt for the new tax regime if it suits you?

No, you do not need to opt for the new tax regime. This is a default regime. Instead, you must opt for the old tax regime if you want to switch to it.

Are there some deductions that are still allowed under the new tax regime?

In the new tax regime, most deductions cannot be claimed, barring the deductions given under sections 80CCD(2)/ 80CCH and 80JJAA as per the provision of Section 115BAC of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961.

Is there any tax calculator where I can compare my tax computation under both regimes?

Yes,  there is a tax calculator to compare the income tax calculated under both regimes. It can be accessed here. After calculating your income under both tax regimes, you can choose the one that leads to lower income tax. 

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceOld tax regime vs New tax regime: Which one to pick as the new financial year kicks in. Check details
MoreLess
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.