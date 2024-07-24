Old vs New Income Tax Regime: Which will turn out to be beneficial for whom after Budget 2024 announcements?

The Budget 2024 introduces changes to income tax structures, prompting a comparison between the old and new regimes for taxpayers. The new regime offers increased standard deduction and benefits for lower income brackets, while the old regime allows for various deductions.

Deepika Chelani
Published24 Jul 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Budget 2024's income tax revisions raise questions on the advantages of the old versus new tax regimes.
Budget 2024’s income tax revisions raise questions on the advantages of the old versus new tax regimes.

The recently announced Budget 2024 has brought significant changes to the income tax regime, raising pertinent questions about which tax structure—old or new—will be more advantageous for different categories of taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's revisions include adjustments to tax slabs and deductions, aimed at providing relief to various segments of taxpayers. Let's delve into the details to understand which regime might be more beneficial based on individual circumstances.

Also Read | Income Tax Day 2024: Key changes introduced in Union Budget 2024

New income tax regime: Highlights and considerations

Under the new income tax regime effective from April 1, 2024, the basic exemption limit remains at 3 lakh, meaning income up to this amount is not subject to tax. The revised tax slabs are structured as follows:

  • Income from 3 lakh to 7 lakh: Taxed at 5%
  • Income from 7 lakh to 10 lakh: Taxed at 10%
  • Income from 10 lakh to 12 lakh: Taxed at 15%
  • Income from 12 lakh to 15 lakh: Taxed at 20%
  • Income above 15 lakh: Taxed at 30%

Key changes include an increase in the standard deduction to 75,000, up from 50,000, which directly reduces taxable income for salaried individuals. According to Vaibhav Jain, Head of Business - Equities at Share.Market, these adjustments are designed to boost disposable income among the salaried class, potentially stimulating consumption.

Lohit Bhatia, President of the Indian Staffing Federation, points out that the new regime, despite lower exemptions, offers substantial benefits to young professionals and those entering the job market. For instance, individuals earning around 7.5 lakh per annum could see zero taxes under this regime, making it particularly attractive for lower income brackets.

Also Read | From 2004 to 2024; evolution of STT and its impact on the capital market

Old income tax regime: Applicability and advantages

Contrary to the new regime, the old income tax structure continues to allow for various deductions under sections such as HRA, 80C investments, medical insurance premiums, education loan interest, and charitable donations. Chintak Shah, Vice President at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, emphasises that for individuals availing substantial deductions—exceeding 4.3 lakh—the old regime may still offer greater tax savings.

For example, deductions under section 80C alone can amount to 1.5 lakh annually, significantly reducing taxable income. Moreover, deductions for HRA (House Rent Allowance) and medical insurance can further lower the tax liability, making the old regime preferable for those with considerable investment in such avenues.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Taxpayers can now re-assess income tax file beyond 3 years

Choosing between the regimes: Factors to consider

The decision between opting for the old or new tax regime depends largely on individual financial circumstances and the extent of deductions one can claim:

  1. Deductions and Investments: If you are currently availing deductions such as HRA, 80C investments, or have significant medical or education expenses, sticking with the old regime might result in lower taxes.
  2. Simplicity vs. Savings: The new regime offers simplicity with fewer deductions but might be more beneficial for those who do not utilise the full extent of available deductions under the old regime.
  3. Income Level: Higher income earners, especially those crossing the 15 lakh threshold, might find the revised tax slabs under the new regime less advantageous due to higher tax rates compared to the old regime.
  4. Long-term Planning: Consider future financial goals and potential changes in income levels that could affect tax liability under both regimes.

The transition to a simplified tax regime offers reduced complexity and potentially lower taxes for some, particularly those with moderate incomes and fewer deductions. However, the old regime continues to benefit individuals with substantial tax-saving investments and expenses. Consulting a financial advisor is recommended to make an informed decision based on individual financial circumstances and goals.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 03:29 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceOld vs New Income Tax Regime: Which will turn out to be beneficial for whom after Budget 2024 announcements?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.15
    03:29 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.1 (0.06%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.60
    03:29 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -0.9 (-0.3%)

    NTPC

    393.10
    03:29 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.75 (2.81%)

    Federal Bank

    202.50
    03:29 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    4.5 (2.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Doms Industries

    2,533.85
    03:18 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    230.05 (9.99%)

    Castrol India

    269.90
    03:18 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    23.35 (9.47%)

    HBL Power Systems

    649.90
    03:18 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.15 (9.46%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    694.65
    03:18 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    57.05 (8.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue