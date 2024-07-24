Old vs New Income Tax Regime: Which will turn out to be beneficial for whom after Budget 2024 announcements?

The recently announced Budget 2024 has brought significant changes to the income tax regime, raising pertinent questions about which tax structure—old or new—will be more advantageous for different categories of taxpayers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's revisions include adjustments to tax slabs and deductions, aimed at providing relief to various segments of taxpayers. Let's delve into the details to understand which regime might be more beneficial based on individual circumstances.

New income tax regime: Highlights and considerations Under the new income tax regime effective from April 1, 2024, the basic exemption limit remains at ₹3 lakh, meaning income up to this amount is not subject to tax. The revised tax slabs are structured as follows:

Income from ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh: Taxed at 5%

Taxed at 5% Income from ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh: Taxed at 10%

Taxed at 10% Income from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh: Taxed at 15%

Taxed at 15% Income from ₹ 12 lakh to ₹ 15 lakh: Taxed at 20%

Taxed at 20% Income above ₹ 15 lakh: Taxed at 30% Key changes include an increase in the standard deduction to ₹75,000, up from ₹50,000, which directly reduces taxable income for salaried individuals. According to Vaibhav Jain, Head of Business - Equities at Share.Market, these adjustments are designed to boost disposable income among the salaried class, potentially stimulating consumption.

Lohit Bhatia, President of the Indian Staffing Federation, points out that the new regime, despite lower exemptions, offers substantial benefits to young professionals and those entering the job market. For instance, individuals earning around ₹7.5 lakh per annum could see zero taxes under this regime, making it particularly attractive for lower income brackets.

Old income tax regime: Applicability and advantages Contrary to the new regime, the old income tax structure continues to allow for various deductions under sections such as HRA, 80C investments, medical insurance premiums, education loan interest, and charitable donations. Chintak Shah, Vice President at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, emphasises that for individuals availing substantial deductions—exceeding ₹4.3 lakh—the old regime may still offer greater tax savings.

For example, deductions under section 80C alone can amount to ₹1.5 lakh annually, significantly reducing taxable income. Moreover, deductions for HRA (House Rent Allowance) and medical insurance can further lower the tax liability, making the old regime preferable for those with considerable investment in such avenues.

Choosing between the regimes: Factors to consider The decision between opting for the old or new tax regime depends largely on individual financial circumstances and the extent of deductions one can claim: