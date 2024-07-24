The Budget 2024 introduces changes to income tax structures, prompting a comparison between the old and new regimes for taxpayers. The new regime offers increased standard deduction and benefits for lower income brackets, while the old regime allows for various deductions.

The recently announced Budget 2024 has brought significant changes to the income tax regime, raising pertinent questions about which tax structure—old or new—will be more advantageous for different categories of taxpayers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's revisions include adjustments to tax slabs and deductions, aimed at providing relief to various segments of taxpayers. Let's delve into the details to understand which regime might be more beneficial based on individual circumstances.

New income tax regime: Highlights and considerations Under the Under the new income tax regime effective from April 1, 2024, the basic exemption limit remains at ₹ 3 lakh, meaning income up to this amount is not subject to tax. The revised tax slabs are structured as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 3 lakh, meaning income up to this amount is not subject to tax. The revised tax slabs are structured as follows:

Income from ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 7 lakh: Taxed at 5%

Taxed at 5% Income from ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh: Taxed at 10%

Taxed at 10% Income from ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 12 lakh: Taxed at 15%

Taxed at 15% Income from ₹ 12 lakh to ₹ 15 lakh: Taxed at 20%

Taxed at 20% Income above ₹ 15 lakh: Taxed at 30% Key changes include an increase in the standard deduction to Key changes include an increase in the standard deduction to ₹ 75,000, up from 75,000, up from ₹ 50,000, which directly reduces taxable income for salaried individuals. According to Vaibhav Jain, Head of Business - Equities at Share.Market, these adjustments are designed to boost disposable income among the salaried class, potentially stimulating consumption. 50,000, which directly reduces taxable income for salaried individuals. According to Vaibhav Jain, Head of Business - Equities at, these adjustments are designed to boost disposable income among the salaried class, potentially stimulating consumption.

Lohit Bhatia, President of the Indian Staffing Federation, points out that the new regime, despite lower exemptions, offers substantial benefits to young professionals and those entering the job market. For instance, individuals earning around ₹7.5 lakh per annum could see zero taxes under this regime, making it particularly attractive for lower income brackets.

Old income tax regime: Applicability and advantages Contrary to the new regime, the old income tax structure continues to allow for various deductions under sections such as HRA, 80C investments, medical insurance premiums, education loan interest, and charitable donations. Chintak Shah, Vice President at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, emphasises that for individuals availing substantial deductions—exceeding Contrary to the new regime, the old income tax structure continues to allow for various deductions under sections such as HRA, 80C investments, medical insurance premiums, education loan interest, and charitable donations. Chintak Shah, Vice President at, emphasises that for individuals availing substantial deductions—exceeding ₹ 4.3 lakh—the old regime may still offer greater tax savings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 4.3 lakh—the old regime may still offer greater tax savings.

For example, deductions under section 80C alone can amount to ₹1.5 lakh annually, significantly reducing taxable income. Moreover, deductions for HRA (House Rent Allowance) and medical insurance can further lower the tax liability, making the old regime preferable for those with considerable investment in such avenues.

Choosing between the regimes: Factors to consider The decision between opting for the old or new tax regime depends largely on individual financial circumstances and the extent of deductions one can claim: The decision between opting for the old or new tax regime depends largely on individual financial circumstances and the extent of deductions one can claim:

Deductions and Investments: If you are currently availing deductions such as HRA, 80C investments, or have significant medical or education expenses, sticking with the old regime might result in lower taxes. Simplicity vs. Savings: The new regime offers simplicity with fewer deductions but might be more beneficial for those who do not utilise the full extent of available deductions under the old regime. Income Level: Higher income earners, especially those crossing the ₹ 15 lakh threshold, might find the revised tax slabs under the new regime less advantageous due to higher tax rates compared to the old regime. Long-term Planning: Consider future financial goals and potential changes in income levels that could affect tax liability under both regimes. The transition to a simplified tax regime offers reduced complexity and potentially lower taxes for some, particularly those with moderate incomes and fewer deductions. However, the {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The transition to a simplified tax regime offers reduced complexity and potentially lower taxes for some, particularly those with moderate incomes and fewer deductions. However, the old regime continues to benefit individuals with substantial tax-saving investments and expenses. Consulting a financial advisor is recommended to make an informed decision based on individual financial circumstances and goals.