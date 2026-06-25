Old vs new tax regime: Which one wins for a ₹12 lakh salary? Here's the math

Budget 2025's enhanced tax rebate has made a 12 lakh salary effectively tax-free under the new regime. But can HRA, NPS and other deductions help the old regime catch up? A detailed comparison shows the answer.

Kirti Jha
Published25 Jun 2026, 12:24 PM IST
For many salaried employees earning around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh a year, the new regime is likely to deliver a lower tax bill with far less compliance and planning. (This is an AI-generated image.)
For many salaried employees earning around ₹12 lakh a year, the new regime is likely to deliver a lower tax bill with far less compliance and planning. (This is an AI-generated image.)

The Union Budget 2025 significantly tilted the tax equation in favour of the new income tax regime. For salaried individuals earning 12 lakh annually, the difference between the two regimes has become particularly stark.

Thanks to the higher Section 87A rebate and a 75,000 standard deduction under the new regime, a salaried taxpayer earning 12 lakh a year can end up paying zero income tax, while the old regime still requires substantial investments and deductions to achieve comparable savings.

Here's a closer look at how the numbers stack up.

New regime: Zero tax at 12 lakh salary

A salaried employee earning 12 lakh annually is eligible for the 75,000 standard deduction under the new regime. The 75,000 standard deduction reduces taxable income to 11.25 lakh.

Since the taxable income remains below 12 lakh, the taxpayer qualifies for the enhanced rebate under Section 87A, bringing the final tax liability down to nil.

Particulars

Amount ( )

Gross salary12,00,000
Standard deduction75,000
Taxable income11,25,000
Tax before rebate52,500
Section 87A rebate52,500
Final tax payable0
Source: ClearTax tax computation for FY2025-26

For many salaried taxpayers, this means they no longer need to make tax-saving investments solely to reduce their tax outgoings.

How much can HRA and other deductions save under the old regime?

To understand whether the old regime can still compete, let's take an example.

The example, as explained by Cleartax, assumes a salaried taxpayer earning 12 lakh a year who is eligible for the following exemptions and deductions:

HRA exemption: 60,000

Leave Travel Allowance (LTA): 20,000

Professional tax deduction: 2,400

Section 80C deduction: 1.5 lakh

Section 80D deduction: 50,000

Section 80E deduction: 25,000

These deductions reduce the taxpayer's taxable income substantially under the old regime.

Also Read | Sold a residential property? Here's how you can save tax on capital gains

What is the final tax liability under the old regime?

After accounting for the standard deduction, HRA exemption, Section 80C investments, health insurance premiums and NPS contributions, taxable income reduces to 8.43 lakh.

Even then, the taxpayer continues to have a tax liability.

Particulars

Amount ( )

Gross salary12,00,000
Less: HRA exemption60,000
Less: LTA exemption20,000
Less: Standard deduction50,000
Less: Professional tax deduction2,400
Income from salary10,67,600
Less: Section 80C deduction1,50,000
Less: Section 80D deduction50,000
Less: Section 80E deduction25,000
Taxable income8,42,600
Tax payable (including cess)84,261
Source: ClearTax tax computation for FY2025-26.

The taxpayer would still pay 84,261 in tax despite claiming some of the most commonly used deductions available under the old regime.

Which regime works better?

For a salaried individual earning 12 lakh annually, the new tax regime appears to have a clear advantage. According to ClearTax's illustration, the taxpayer pays no tax under the new regime after factoring in the 75,000 standard deduction and the Section 87A rebate.

By contrast, even after claiming several popular exemptions and deductions, including HRA, LTA, Section 80C, Section 80D and Section 80E benefits, the tax liability under the old regime amounts to 84,261. This resulting tax liability suggests that taxpayers with moderate deductions may find the new regime more rewarding, while the old regime may continue to benefit those with significantly higher tax-saving claims.

Income-taxTax BenefitsTax Planning
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