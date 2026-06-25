Old vs new tax regime: Which one wins for a ₹12 lakh salary? Here's the math

The Union Budget 2025 significantly tilted the tax equation in favour of the new income tax regime. For salaried individuals earning ₹12 lakh annually, the difference between the two regimes has become particularly stark.

Thanks to the higher Section 87A rebate and a ₹75,000 standard deduction under the new regime, a salaried taxpayer earning ₹12 lakh a year can end up paying zero income tax, while the old regime still requires substantial investments and deductions to achieve comparable savings.

Here's a closer look at how the numbers stack up.

New regime: Zero tax at ₹ 12 lakh salary A salaried employee earning ₹12 lakh annually is eligible for the ₹75,000 standard deduction under the new regime. The ₹75,000 standard deduction reduces taxable income to ₹11.25 lakh.

Since the taxable income remains below ₹12 lakh, the taxpayer qualifies for the enhanced rebate under Section 87A, bringing the final tax liability down to nil.

Particulars Amount ( ₹) Gross salary 12,00,000 Standard deduction 75,000 Taxable income 11,25,000 Tax before rebate 52,500 Section 87A rebate 52,500 Final tax payable 0 Source: ClearTax tax computation for FY2025-26

For many salaried taxpayers, this means they no longer need to make tax-saving investments solely to reduce their tax outgoings.

How much can HRA and other deductions save under the old regime? To understand whether the old regime can still compete, let's take an example.

The example, as explained by Cleartax, assumes a salaried taxpayer earning ₹12 lakh a year who is eligible for the following exemptions and deductions:

HRA exemption: ₹60,000

Leave Travel Allowance (LTA): ₹20,000

Professional tax deduction: ₹2,400

Section 80C deduction: ₹1.5 lakh

Section 80D deduction: ₹50,000

Section 80E deduction: ₹25,000

These deductions reduce the taxpayer's taxable income substantially under the old regime.

What is the final tax liability under the old regime? After accounting for the standard deduction, HRA exemption, Section 80C investments, health insurance premiums and NPS contributions, taxable income reduces to ₹8.43 lakh.

Even then, the taxpayer continues to have a tax liability.

Particulars Amount ( ₹) Gross salary 12,00,000 Less: HRA exemption 60,000 Less: LTA exemption 20,000 Less: Standard deduction 50,000 Less: Professional tax deduction 2,400 Income from salary 10,67,600 Less: Section 80C deduction 1,50,000 Less: Section 80D deduction 50,000 Less: Section 80E deduction 25,000 Taxable income 8,42,600 Tax payable (including cess) 84,261 Source: ClearTax tax computation for FY2025-26.

The taxpayer would still pay ₹84,261 in tax despite claiming some of the most commonly used deductions available under the old regime.

Which regime works better? For a salaried individual earning ₹12 lakh annually, the new tax regime appears to have a clear advantage. According to ClearTax's illustration, the taxpayer pays no tax under the new regime after factoring in the ₹75,000 standard deduction and the Section 87A rebate.