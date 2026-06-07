Old vs new tax regime: Which saves more tax if you earn ₹20 lakh, ₹25 lakh or ₹30 lakh?

The new tax regime offers lower rates but fewer deductions, leading many salaried taxpayers to reconsider the old regime. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated7 Jun 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Taxpayers Weigh New Lower Rate Regime Against Old Deductions for Salaries Above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 Lakh
Taxpayers Weigh New Lower Rate Regime Against Old Deductions for Salaries Above ₹20 Lakh

With the new tax regime offering lower rates but fewer deductions, many salaried taxpayers are wondering whether the old regime still makes sense. Here’s a comparison across income levels of 20 lakh, 25 lakh and 30 lakh.

Here look at two tax regimes and how they compare:

Old tax regime

2.5 lakh - Nil

2.5 lakh - to 5 lakh - 5% above 2.5 lakh

5 lakh - to 10 lakh - 12,500 + 20% above 5 lakh

10 lakh or above: 1,12,500 + 30% above 10,00,000

New tax regime:

Up to 4 lakh - Nil

4 lakh to 8 lakh - 5% above 4 lakh

8 lakh to 12 lakh - 20,000 + 10% above 8,00,000

12 to 16 lakh - 60,000 + 15% above 12,00,000

16 to 20 lakh - 1,20,000 + 20% above 16,00,000

20 to 24 lakh - 2,00,000 + 25% above 20,00,000

Above 24 lakh - 3,00,000 + 30% above 24,00,000

Deductions under both regimes:

The old tax regime offers a range of tax-saving benefits, including deductions of up to 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, HRA exemptions, and Section 80D benefits for health insurance premiums. The standard deduction available under this regime is 50,000.

Meanwhile, the standard deduction under the new tax regime is 75,000, which is much higher than the old regime. But it does not offer exemptions under Section 80C or Section 80D. However, taxpayers can still claim certain benefits, including employer contributions to the National Pension System (NPS) and interest on housing loans for let-out properties.

Also Read | When a taxpayer dies, the tax filing obligation lives on

Accordingly, for taxpayers earning up to 12.75 lakh, the new regime is the obvious choice. However, the bigger question is - which one to pick for higher those who earns higher salaries – 15 lakh, 20 lakh, and 25 lakh.

Case 1: Tax liability on income of 20 lakh

Let's assume, taxpayer A draws a salary of 20 lakh annually and qualifies for several exemption and deductions. She claims deductions through a 1.5 lakh investment under Section 80C, pays 30,000 towards health insurance premiums, and has a home loan on which she pays 3 lakh in annual interest.

Following this, her taxable income under the old regime is 16,25,000 after the exemption and deduction of 3,75,000. Accordingly, she is supposed to pay a tax of 3,12,000. Meanwhile, under the new tax regime, after the standard deduction of 75,000, her taxable income is 19,25,000 and the payable tax amount is 1,92,400.

Case 2: Tax liability on income of 25 lakh

Taxpayer B earns an annual salary of 25 lakh and has the same tax-saving investments and eligible deductions as Taxpayer A.

After claiming exemptions and deductions worth 3.75 lakh under the old tax regime, her taxable income comes down to 21.25 lakh. Based on this, her total tax liability works out to 4.68 lakh. Under the new tax regime, however, she can only claim the standard deduction of 75,000, resulting in a taxable income of 24.25 lakh. Even so, her tax outgo is lower at 3.19 lakh.

Also Read | Don't file your ITR yet: Why 15 June is crucial for salaried taxpayers

Case 3: Tax liability on income of 30 lakh

Taxpayer C earns an annual salary of 30 lakh and has the same tax-saving investments and eligible deductions as Taxpayer A. Apart from that she has an NPS contribution 75,000 lakh and a similar amount is deposited by her employer as well. She also made a donation of 2 lakh.

Under the old tax regime, deductions and exemptions totalling 5.5 lakh reduce her taxable income to 24.5 lakh, resulting in a tax liability of 5.69 lakh. In contrast, under the new tax regime, she is eligible only for the standard deduction of 1.5 lakh, which brings her taxable income to 28.5 lakh. Despite the higher taxable income, her tax bill is lower at 4.52 lakh due to the concessional tax rates available under the new regime.

In all three cases, new regime looks more reasonable than opting for the old tax regime.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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