Old vs new tax regime: Which saves more tax if you earn ₹20 lakh, ₹25 lakh or ₹30 lakh?

With the new tax regime offering lower rates but fewer deductions, many salaried taxpayers are wondering whether the old regime still makes sense. Here’s a comparison across income levels of ₹20 lakh, ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh.
₹2.5 lakh - Nil
₹2.5 lakh - to ₹5 lakh - 5% above ₹2.5 lakh
₹5 lakh - to ₹10 lakh - ₹12,500 + 20% above ₹5 lakh
₹10 lakh or above: ₹1,12,500 + 30% above ₹10,00,000
Up to ₹4 lakh - Nil
₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh - 5% above ₹4 lakh
₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh - ₹20,000 + 10% above ₹8,00,000
₹12 to 16 lakh - ₹60,000 + 15% above ₹12,00,000
₹16 to ₹20 lakh - ₹1,20,000 + 20% above ₹16,00,000
₹20 to ₹24 lakh - ₹2,00,000 + 25% above ₹20,00,000
Above ₹24 lakh - ₹3,00,000 + 30% above ₹24,00,000
The old tax regime offers a range of tax-saving benefits, including deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C, HRA exemptions, and Section 80D benefits for health insurance premiums. The standard deduction available under this regime is ₹50,000.
Meanwhile, the standard deduction under the new tax regime is ₹75,000, which is much higher than the old regime. But it does not offer exemptions under Section 80C or Section 80D. However, taxpayers can still claim certain benefits, including employer contributions to the National Pension System (NPS) and interest on housing loans for let-out properties.
Accordingly, for taxpayers earning up to ₹12.75 lakh, the new regime is the obvious choice. However, the bigger question is - which one to pick for higher those who earns higher salaries – ₹15 lakh, ₹20 lakh, and ₹25 lakh.
Let's assume, taxpayer A draws a salary of ₹20 lakh annually and qualifies for several exemption and deductions. She claims deductions through a ₹1.5 lakh investment under Section 80C, pays ₹30,000 towards health insurance premiums, and has a home loan on which she pays ₹3 lakh in annual interest.
Following this, her taxable income under the old regime is ₹16,25,000 after the exemption and deduction of ₹3,75,000. Accordingly, she is supposed to pay a tax of ₹3,12,000. Meanwhile, under the new tax regime, after the standard deduction of ₹75,000, her taxable income is ₹19,25,000 and the payable tax amount is ₹1,92,400.
Taxpayer B earns an annual salary of ₹25 lakh and has the same tax-saving investments and eligible deductions as Taxpayer A.
After claiming exemptions and deductions worth ₹3.75 lakh under the old tax regime, her taxable income comes down to ₹21.25 lakh. Based on this, her total tax liability works out to ₹4.68 lakh. Under the new tax regime, however, she can only claim the standard deduction of ₹75,000, resulting in a taxable income of ₹24.25 lakh. Even so, her tax outgo is lower at ₹3.19 lakh.
Taxpayer C earns an annual salary of ₹30 lakh and has the same tax-saving investments and eligible deductions as Taxpayer A. Apart from that she has an NPS contribution ₹75,000 lakh and a similar amount is deposited by her employer as well. She also made a donation of ₹2 lakh.
Under the old tax regime, deductions and exemptions totalling ₹5.5 lakh reduce her taxable income to ₹24.5 lakh, resulting in a tax liability of ₹5.69 lakh. In contrast, under the new tax regime, she is eligible only for the standard deduction of ₹1.5 lakh, which brings her taxable income to ₹28.5 lakh. Despite the higher taxable income, her tax bill is lower at ₹4.52 lakh due to the concessional tax rates available under the new regime.
In all three cases, new regime looks more reasonable than opting for the old tax regime.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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