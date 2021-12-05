Omicron scare: Will gold price breach lifetime high?

On how much impact Omicron virus will have on gold price; Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart said, "Omicron virus has spread in so many countries and due to its increasing influence, the possibility of strengthening the safe-haven demand may increase. The cases of Omicron have also been found in India, as infected people had no previous travel history, due to which it is estimated that the speed of its spread is rapid. If the effect of the virus increases in the coming days, then it can support the price of gold. As of now, there are no more fatal consequences, but it is capable of slowing down the pace of the economy, due to which the demand for investment in precious metals may increase."