New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has made history with a quantum jump in the e-filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) with an all-time high record of 49,29,121 Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed on 31 August, 2019, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

On 31 August, 2019, the peak filing rate per second was at 196 ITRs and peak filing rate per minute was at 7,447 ITRs, while peak filing rate per hour was at 387,571 ITRs.

Saturday was the last day for filing ITR.

"This has perhaps created a history as the tax administration nowhere in the world has achieved such huge online e-filing ITRs in a single day and that too so smoothly; with the IT department actively interacting with taxpayers on social media to help them resolve their grievances and e-filing related queries and getting accolades in return," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

In July, the government extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns for the FY20 assessment year by individuals and certain non-corporate assessees by one month to 31 August.

The Income Tax Department on Friday had clarified that an order circulating on social media about extension of income tax filing deadline is not genuine. "It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due date for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file returns within extended due date of 31.08.2019," the income tax department said on Twitter.

The income tax department had also attached the fake order along with its tweet.

The Information Security team of IT department thwarted over 2,205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period.

CBDT said that as per the data, at TRACES there were 42,75,913 - 26AS views on 31st Aug 2019 as compared to highest of 29,94,406 of last year, i.e., almost 43% increase as compared to last year peak views.

CBDT said that out of the 5.65 crore ITRs filed so far, 3.61 crore ITRs have been verified. A large number of taxpayers about 2.86 crore (79%) have opted for e-verification, mostly using Aadhaar OTP.

Press Information Bureau shared a couple of images to illustrate the kind of rush that was witnessed on Saturday.

(Source: PIB)

(Source; PIB)