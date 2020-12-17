On donations and tax concession

The controversy arises that while the donations can be claimed as deduction from the income, CSR expenses are disallowed under the Act. The argument advanced by the tax authorities is that donations are voluntary in nature, while the CSR contributions are legal obligations mandated by Companies Act. It is also contended that the intention of the government was never to allow deduction for CSR expenditure. In their view, this results in subsidizing the CSR expenditure. This has led to tax litigation. Therefore, donations grouped as CSR expenses are generally disallowed at the assessing officer level. A number of representations have been made to the government to favourably consider the CSR expenditure as deductible business expenditure under the domestic tax laws. However, there is no consensus yet.