On International Women's Day, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering further reduction of interest on home loan rates to women borrowers. "On Women's Day, we make it special with an additional concession of 5 bps* to women borrowers and interest starting at 6.70%* onwards," country's top lender said in a tweet.

On 1 March, SBI slashed the interest rate on home loans. The Bank now offers interest concession of up to 70 basis points (bps )with interest rates starting from 6.70% onwards. This is a limited period offer ending on 31 March. The lender is also giving a 100% waiver on processing fees. The interest concession is based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. SBI believes that it is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history. SBI provides a host of various home loans for the customers.

SBI home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70% for loans up to ₹75 lakh and 6.75% for loans above ₹75 lakh.

Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via the YONO app to get additional interest concession of 5 bps.

In February 2021, SBI reached another landmark by crossing the ₹5 trillion (5 lakh crore) mark in its home loan business. The bank has set its sight on achieving a home loan AUM of ₹7 trillion by FY 2024.

Other lenders like ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Kotak Mahindra Bank have also slashed the interest rates on home loans.

