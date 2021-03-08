On International Women's Day, SBI offers special concession to women borrowers

On 1 March, SBI slashed the interest rate on home loans. The Bank now offers interest concession of up to 70 basis points (bps )with interest rates starting from 6.70% onwards. This is a limited period offer ending on 31 March. The lender is also giving a 100% waiver on processing fees. The interest concession is based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. SBI believes that it is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history. SBI provides a host of various home loans for the customers.

