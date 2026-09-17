One bad day for the market and your whole portfolio tanks? Here's what you can do to spread the risk

For investors, diversification is not just about spreading money across investments. What matters is whether those investments actually behave differently when markets move.
If all the assets in a portfolio fall together during a market downturn, owning more of them may not provide much diversification.
A recent study by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund shows that Indian equity, gold, debt, and US equity have varying degrees of correlation. The data offers a useful way for investors to understand why different asset classes can play different roles in a portfolio.
Correlation shows how two assets have historically moved in relation to each other. It ranges from +1 to -1. A positive correlation means they generally move in the same direction, while a negative correlation means they tend to move in opposite directions. A number close to zero means their movements have little relationship.
For example, if two assets have a negative correlation, a fall in one does not mean the other will definitely rise. It simply means they have historically tended to behave differently.
Indian equity and US equity have the highest correlation at 0.37. So, when Indian stocks fall during a broad equity sell-off, US stocks may also tend to move in the same direction.
Indian equity and gold have the lowest correlation at -0.43. This indicates they have historically tended to move in opposite directions. So, if Indian equity declines, gold may behave differently rather than necessarily falling alongside it.
Gold and US equity have almost no correlation at 0.01. In simple terms, a fall in US stocks does not provide much indication of what gold will do. Their movements have historically been largely independent.
Gold and debt have a correlation of 0.1, while Indian equity and debt stand at -0.06. Debt and US equity have a correlation of -0.14, indicating a mild tendency to move differently.
For an investor with a portfolio only in Indian equity, adding gold and debt can introduce assets that have historically behaved differently from equities.
Similarly, an investor already holding gold may consider adding Indian equity or debt to bring different return drivers to the portfolio.
For an investor with a debt-focused portfolio, adding Indian or US equity could provide greater diversification, as both have historically shown negative correlation with debt.
The idea is not that one asset will always protect against a fall in another, but that combining assets with lower correlation can help avoid putting the entire portfolio at risk.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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