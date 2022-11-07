One common ITR form for all: Will it actually help the taxpayers?

The finance ministry has proposed to come out with a common income tax return (ITr) form for all taxpayers. Currently, there are 7 types of ITR forms which are filed by different categories of taxpayers. "It proposes to introduce a common ITR by merging all the existing returns of income except ITR-7. The draft ITR aims to bring ease of filing returns and reduce the time for filing the ITR by individuals and non-business-type taxpayers considerably," the CBDT said.

