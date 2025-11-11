One statement to rule them all: The simple way to track your entire portfolio

Every now and then, it helps to declutter — not just your home or workspace, but your finances too. Just as clearing out old stuff brings physical space, reviewing your financial records creates clarity.

And one of the best places to start is with your Consolidated Account Statement (CAS)—a single document that gives you a 360-degree view of all your investments.

Where to find your CAS

The CAS is your snapshot of holdings across mutual funds, bonds, and shares, showing your portfolio and its current value in one place. It’s issued by India’s two depositories—National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL)—and consolidates every capital market investment linked to your Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Whether your mutual funds are held in demat form or through a Statement of Account (SoA), both appear in the CAS. It lists every transaction—purchases, redemptions, switches, dividends—along with the value of your holdings on the statement date.

View Full Image Gopakumar Warrier/Mint

If you hold a demat account, your CAS will include equity shares, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), portfolio management (PMS) schemes, and other market instruments. The consolidation is done PAN-wise, only for accounts where you are the first holder.

To access CAS from NSDL or CDSL, you need to have a demat account.

The frequency of your CAS depends on how active your portfolio is. If you’ve made any transaction in a month, the CAS for that month is automatically generated and sent the next month.

If you’ve been inactive, you’ll still get your CAS twice a year — for the half-years ending March and September. Depositories offer both postal and email options, though most investors now prefer the faster e-CAS.

If you don’t have a demat account

You can still access your CAS via mutual fund registrars — CAMS or KFin Technologies—which maintain investor records for most fund houses.

Visit their websites, register with your PAN, mobile number, and email, and download your statement instantly. You can also choose between a detailed statement or a summary view.

Alternatively, check MF Central, a unified platform launched by CAMS and KFin in 2021, though it will only show mutual fund holdings.

You can also retrieve individual statements directly from each fund house’s website or request your distributor or registered investment advisor (RIA) to provide a consolidated mutual fund statement through their back-office systems.

Why you should check CAS regularly

Think of your CAS as your financial mirror — it helps ensure your investment records are correct and complete. By reviewing it, you can verify whether mutual fund units were allotted properly, or if shares purchased have been credited to your demat account.

It also plays a vital role in safeguarding your investments. By reviewing your CAS regularly, you can detect anomalies in your demat account early and stay alert against potential fraudulent activity.

Beyond transactions, the CAS captures important administrative details such as your nominee name, mobile number, and registered email ID. Checking these regularly ensures your contact and nomination information is up to date—something that’s often overlooked but crucial for future claims and communication.

The bottom line

Your CAS is a simple yet powerful tool to stay organized, detect errors, and maintain transparency across your investments.

Review it regularly—it’s the easiest way to ensure your money is exactly where it should be.